his honour shifted to the Met Gala cancelled

Since a few days the people americans grind of black. If one wants to be fair, we must recognize that these are the accounts you Instagram of women stars, who are stricken by melancholy. With the pandemic of Covid-19, it is not only the shoots that are cancelled, but also every opportunity to be beautiful and to shine on the red carpet. And this is how they have had to give up the dress of the Met Gala, one of the events fashion the most-anticipated of the planet’s people. For several days there has thus been a revival of the most beautiful looks of the previous years on Instagram: Jessica Biel, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Anne Hathaway, Miranda Kerr and many others have posted photos and memories of their most beautiful outfits. But this is the photo of Julia Roberts that has really caught the attention.

A bubble bath, a prom dress

As the star of Pretty Woman has not chosen to show an old cliché. On the contrary, unveiled the outfit she would have worn to the Met Gala 2020. And so it is in her bathroom, above a bathtub full of foam and a glass of wine in hand as the icon 52-year-old took the poses in front of his window, hair let loose and without makeup, in dress prom. A strapless tulle dress black and white sumptuous that you don’t see the steps of the Met this year… In legend the actress says “And so it is me, not going to the Prom to the Met this evening.” The mom of Hazel,

