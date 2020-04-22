his idea of containment that should not be unanimous

The containment gives original ideas. Last march 16, Idris Elba was tested positive for the coronavirus. Fortunately for him, Idris Elba has had symptoms very mild. Elsewhere, the actor has had the chance to be tested so that it does not have symptoms has deeply annoyed Cardi B. The actor has isolated himself with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, which has come to be contaminated in turn. In quarantine in New Mexico, the lovers remained together, and were, anyway, not had to confront frontally the disease, since they remained asymptomatic. This time isolated from the world, far from home, gave ideas to Idris Elba. It has exposed them to the agency Associated Press, and as much as to say that they are surprising.

In hibernation

Now that the hour is rather déconfinement, at least in France, Idris Elba believes that a quarantine annual would be beneficial for everyone. “I think the whole world should spend a week in quarantine, each year, to remember this moment,” justice Idris Elba. He continues : “It is necessary to remember each other. I really think”, before citing the example of the animals. “Other species do. It’s called hibernation”. As the world turns in slow motion for almost a month, not sure that the suggestion of Idris Elba could be promulgated. So, really, the one who was asked to interpret James Bond wants to get away from the world for a few weeks per year, it will be able to

