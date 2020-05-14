his incredible gesture after having collected an impressive sum of money in favour of several associations !

Patrick Bruel celebrates its 61 spring in this may 14, 2020 and on this occasion, RTL was keen to pay tribute to him. The singer, who has enjoyed a dazzling career in the 80’s is one of those rare artists that are always followed by his fans. Even if a few months ago, Patrick Bruel has been touched by some dark cases of sexual assault, he wouldn’t be overwhelmed and he proved that in this period of confinement. Regularly, the artist proposed a few concerts to its followers on the social networks, to compensate the postponement of his date – a live, which has generated nearly 18 million views. More close to his fans, Patrick Bruel took advantage of this time to talk to them, thinking of their missing loved ones, to times but also to launch appeals for funds to help associations.

A beautiful initiative

“I wanted to join a little pleasure in this, and it is true that I started by the Foundation of Hospitals of Paris and of France, and we got not bad, 54 000 euros for them. Then, there was the Foundation for the AP-HP for the Research, The ligue contre le cancer, the association Grégory Lemarchal, the association Laurette Fugain and then the civil protection”, explained Patrick Bruel, live on the phone on RTL. The artist has managed to raise nearly 100,000 euros for these associations, but this generosity does not stop there !

200 000 euros raised for the associations

