His incredible statement to his partner for her birthday ⋆ StarMag.com

Singer Demi Lovato is more in love than ever, and the fact of knowing in your account of Instagram.

After her breakup with Wilmer Valderrama in 2016, Demi Lovato has been difficult to find the shoe to your foot. The victim of a drug overdose in 2018, that nearly cost him his life, the singer has had very dark periods that today leaves behind her.

The person who helps you every day to climb up the slope is Max Ehrich. Is in may 2020 Demi Lovato formalize his relationship with the actor of 29 years. Since then, the two lovebirds seem to be in a real cloud.

On the occasion of the anniversary of this last, the June 24, 2020Demi Lovato has made him an incredible declaration of love.

Demi Lovato shares her happiness

It is in your account Instagramfollowed by more than 85.7 million followers, Demi Lovato has posted a series of photos that shows in the company of his beloved. Very much in love with the beautiful brown, the young man writes in the title :

Bébéééé. I’m having so much fun with you and there are so many things that I would like to say now, but I want to be present and to spend this birthday with you, so I’ll be quick. : Be with you is that my life is much more fun. We act like hooligans on a daily basis and it doesn’t matter if we embarrass himself in front of people.

She also added that this was the first time that I felt free to be completely herself in a relationship of love.

I can spend my days without makeup and in a bathing suit… I feel unconditionally loved and accepted as never before. […] You are indescribable. On the inside as on the outside, your beauty is stunning. You are a little ray of positive light in my life and I can’t wait to create more memories of birthday with you. […] I love you.

Such happiness is always a pleasure to see.