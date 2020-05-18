his inspiring speech to the specials 2020

In a few weeks it will be four years that I’ve passed my bac.

I remember the excitement when I left my last event and the cocktail hour started at noon, which lasted until the next morning.

I remember the apprehension at the time to go look at the results and the tour of the nightclubs organised to celebrate our mentions.

They are part of the happiest moments of my life. So when I think of all those who will be deprived this year because of the Covid-19, my heart aches a little.

A live organized in honor of the promos 2020

Friday, may 15 last, a live was held on Facebook and Instagram in honor of the promos 2020, accompanied by the #Graduation2020 : Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020.

An event that does not replace certainly not the likes of a diploma awarded in ” good and due form “, but that has been a balm to the hearts of many students.

This live has been animated by personalities such as Oprah Winfrey, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Sin X, Simone Biles, Miley Cyrus or even Selena Gomez, who has given a speech very inspiring to all classes of 2020.

The inspiring message of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has shared the advice she would have liked to receive when she was the age of these students :

“When people ask me the advice I would give to the me younger, I always answer :” Gleam, do it ! “ “

The star also recalled that it was okay to be confused at this time of life and even more so in this period.

“You have all worked very hard to get to where you are and I know that you do not imagine really not having your diploma this way. I want to tell you that this is not serious do not know what you are going to do for the rest of your life. It’s a real trip to find his path and passions, so don’t be frustrated by the errors and setbacks that happen to us all. Oprah said thatwe did not become the person that we want, but the person in whom one believes. I think that this sentence really struck a chord because if you don’t believe in you, you can’t expect others to believe in your abilities. “

It has finished its passage in congratulating all of the classes of 2020 !

A speech that does some good in this period of uncertainty, no ?

