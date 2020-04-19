his key role in the reopening of schools from may 11,

It is a date that many French people have checked it on their calendar. In his televised speech on April 13, Emmanuel Macron has announced the phasing-out of containment to the 11th of may, if the situation allows. Everything will not be like before that day. The gathering places such as bars, restaurants or even the cinema will remain closed. Kindergartens, schools, colleges, and high schools will be reopened. A decision was made to “allow the largest number of return to work,” said the head of State.

The measure has triggered the anger of many users, forcing Jean-Michel Blanquer to explain. In Télématin, the minister of national Education stated that there would be ” accommodations “. What reassure parents of pupils, worried about a second epidemic wave due to the mixing of students and their teachers. Emmanuel Macron has not hidden. In spite of the health risk, it was necessary to find a compromise to “restart our industry, our businesses and our services,” he explained Monday evening.

Brigitte Macron wants to fight against inequality

But this is not the only argument that has tipped in the balance. According to The Parisien, Emmanuel Macron would have ” listened to the political rather than the experts “. Jean-Michel Blanquer, Sibeth Ndiaye and Julien Denormandie are cited by the daily. Brigitte Macron, too, would have strongly supported the measure, but for a whole other reason. The first lady, a former professor

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Here

Arnold Schwarzenegger : in full containment, it organizes exits in motorcycle

VIDEO “It is necessary to call a cat a cat” : nagui (French speacker) balance on Patrice Laffont and tackle

Michel Fugain : its alarmist predictions about the world after the déconfinement

VIDEO Jean-Michel Mayor reined in by Cyril Hanouna after a skid on the men ” who like to be mistreated “

The secrets of a perfect manicure at home

“data-reactid=”24″>Arnold Schwarzenegger : in full containment, it organizes exits in motorcycle

VIDEO “It is necessary to call a cat a cat” : nagui (French speacker) balance on Patrice Laffont and tackle

Michel Fugain : its alarmist predictions about the world after the déconfinement

VIDEO Jean-Michel Mayor reined in by Cyril Hanouna after a skid on the men ” who like to be mistreated “

The secrets of a perfect manicure at home