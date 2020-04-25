his kiss scorching inflames the Canvas

Some personalities take Valentine’s day very seriously this year. The top English model Cara Delevingne is part of it…

In couple with the actress Ashley Benson since the spring of 2018, Cara Delevingne never misses a chance to declare his love to the woman of his heart.

In this 14 Februarythe day of the legendary Saint Valentine, the famous supermodel has literally decide to make you drool for her 44 million followers on Instagram…

On vacation in Brazil, a few steps from the famous corcovado, Cara Delavingne has posted a picture of her kissing languidly Ashley Benson, her dear and tender.

The two lovers seem to be in paradise. In the background, the sun sets, and the light is more romantic than ever.

A message committed

Behind this post Instagram torrid is hiding a real message involved. The british model invites users to mobilise to a cause that is especially close to his heart : the fight against cancer.

In the caption, the top redirects his fans to the world-famous charity Stand Up to Cancer, who fights daily for the victims suffering from breast cancer.

Ashley Benson, on the same wavelength as Cara Delevingne, has also relayed the photo raunchy on his account Instagram, accompanied by the hashtag” #kisscancergoodbye entirely dedicated to the struggle of the disease of the same name.

Hope that these publications committed and responsible love to mobilize the maximum of internet users !

Check out the kiss steamy Cara Delavingne and half of it in our video…