his knowledge of Friends put to the test !

In containment, we take care as we can. A lot of quizzes and puzzles come out so… Selena Gomez tests his knowledge on to Friends !.

Selena Gomez bothered ! The singer proclaims her love for Friends… Then american tv took it at his word ! The program ? 29 questions super harsh on the series… Ouch ouch ouch.

NBC likes to put stars to the test… But this time, the chain is strong ! The singer finds himself face to an interview “fan gold Fraud ? “… with the hardest questions possible.

Selena Gomez is stuck on his favorite series ! Difficult for the ego, no ? Yet everything had started well ! The name of the penguin Joey ? Hugsy… Good answer !

Second question, the number of types of towels Monica… Yes, really. The answer ? 11… The singer knows it too ! But if she knows that, she knows everything ? No. NBC does not leave him this chance…

The questions become, therefore, increasingly hard, if not impossible… Selena Gomez quickly realize it. It dries and directly when you ask him the name of the sister of Joey…

Selena Gomez, big fan of Friends

However, Chandler attempted to get away with it. But nothing to do, Selena Gomez did not find the name of Mary Angela’s ! The beginning ofa long series of very, very hard for the singer…

It must even admit an almost defeat ! She lets go and a “I’m rusty” when the wrong answers are linked… But the young woman does not fall !

Friends, it is his passion… The singer is not loose so not and trying to scrape the right answers. The question ping-pong game between Monica, Chandler, Rachel and Ross, and the good answers come.

What is the character of Brad Pitt did to Rachel ? He founded a club anti-Rachel, of course ! Easy for the young woman that shows that she loves Friends… And its actors also.

In the end, she succeeds a good score with 18 points on 29… A true fan, then. But ” rusty “, as she says… You’ll have to watch more of the episode in confinement, Selena Gomez !

Tags : friends – selena gomez – selena gomez clip Selena Gomez containment – selena gomez coronavirus – Selena Gomez Friends – series containment