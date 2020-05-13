his latest news, photos, children, bio

Figurehead of the it-girls of the years 2010, Kim Kardashian has gone from being the star of reality tv to that of a successful businesswoman and mother of a large family.

Date of birth : 21/10/1980

: 21/10/1980 Age : 39 years

: 39 years Place of birth : Los Angeles (United States)

: Los Angeles (United States) Astrological sign : Balance

: Balance Size 1.59 m

Born in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian is the daughter of Kris Houghton and Robert Kardashianlawyer known throughout the world for having defended O. J. Simpson. Scottish and Dutch by his mother and Armenian by his father, Kim is the second child of a family that has four : Kourtney is the older sister, Khloé, the youngest of Kim and Robert, the youngest of the family. Undermined by infidelities to Kris Houghton, the marriage ended in divorce in 1989. Remarried to Bruce Jenner in 1991, his mother gives birth to two new children : Kendall and Kylie. After schooling, spent in a catholic high school, Kim develops under the influence of her childhood friend, Paris Hilton, a taste for society, and seeks to increase awareness then in its infancy.

After the failure of her marriage with music producer Damon Thomas, Kim Kardashian fell in love with the lead singer of r & b Ray J. In 2007, a pornographic video the featuring with the singer is unveiled. From the shadow to the light, Kim becomes like Paris Hilton a “girl” conspuée by the public and chased by the media.

In the early 2000s, Kim Kardashian meet for the first time Kanye West. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of The Incredible family Kardashianin September 2017, Kim reveals : “I met him, I think, in 2002 or 2003. He was in the process of recording a song with Brandy who I was with a friend (…). Just before I got married with Kris Humphries, (Kanye and I) talked a lot, but I went in a different direction. I think I had to go through it to understand what I wanted”. In 2012, when she just broke up with Kris Humphries, Kim was invited by the rapper to a fashion show in Paris. Fell “madly in love”, according to his own report, Kim Kardashian will not be separate any more of Kanye West.

May 24, 2014, under the gaze of the photographers all over the world, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will marry at Forte Belvedere in Florencein Italy, after having given the day before a reception of the pharaoh in the palace of Versailles. Conducted to the altar by her stepfather Bruce Jenner, Kim dazzles the 1 600 guests in a sheath dress dotted with lace, signed Givenchy.

Born in 2013, the small North is the first child of Kim and Kanye. It will be followed by his brother Saint in 2015, his sister Chicago in 2018 and his little brother Psalm 2019. Pregnant two times, Kim Kardashian suffered a difficult birth, with in particular pre-eclampsia at the end of her second pregnancy. The couple has used a surrogate mother to her last two children.

Shortly after the scandal of the sex tape, Kim Kardashian became the heroine of a reality tv show The incredible family Kardashian and participates in Dancing with the stars. Surfing on the wave of success, Kim is launching the perfume Dashing as well as a game for smartphone “Kim Kardashian : Hollywood” in 2012, giving rise to revenue towering. Has the head of an empire, it is on the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, compiled by Time Magazine 2015. The author of a book of selfies, entitled Selfishshe designed an application to émojis in his image, and then progressed to a career as a designer with the clothing brand “The Kids Supply”. In June 2017, she launched her own makeup line “KKW Beauty”. Everywhere on Instagram and Twitter, Kim Kardashian facing today a new challenge : that of becoming a lawyer, like his father.

Assuming its debut a look bling-bling, flirting with vulgarity, Kim was able to develop his image. Follower of Balenciaga, Lanvin and Hermès, Kim is made the apostle of the total look black. Coats oversize, furs, dresses sheath, combination of powdery pink or lace, Kim has progressively abandoned the flashy colors for more of sobriety, naturalness and elegance.

Each innovation hair-Kim Kardashian creates the excitement in his community of followers. Gone from intense black to the platinum blonde, the brazilian smoothing to the loops, without omitting the square-Wavy and sweeping chestnut, the business woman loves to confuse his fans. With her eyes smoky and her false eyelashes, she knows how to mesmerize the objective, but is careful today of an effect too much. This is why it is often favoured for a nude lip colour with discretion.

Kim Kardashian spoke in favour of the recognition of the Armenian genocide. On Twitter, she rebels against the Senate’s refusal to regulate more strictly the carriage of weapons in the United States. In 2011, she released an album entitled Jam the profits of which are donated to an association helping sick children. In 2017, she takes up the case of Cynthia Brown, sentenced to life imprisonment for having, as a teenager, killed his sexual aggressor. Kim has also fought for the grace of Alice Marie Johnson sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking.