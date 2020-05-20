his latest selfie has scared his fans, the reason is surprising

50 years ago – it was celebrated in July 2019 -, Jennifer Lopez has the air of having twenty less. The singer, mother of two children, is sublimissime. His secret ? Intense exercise and strength training, with or without her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. To be on the top, the interpreter of Jenny from the block spends most of its time to sweat blood and water to keep her gorgeous body. Moments that she shared regularly on the social networks. Dancing, preparing shows, lifting weights, cardio, Jennifer Lopez doesn’t leave the slightest muscle in his body to take a little rest. Nature makes him also very well. But on one of the last shots posted by the American on Instagram, fans have spotted a detail that was not at all pleased. Worse, this disturbing factor has raised a very strong concern among them.

A mysterious man

In taking the pose in front of the mirror of what appears to be his gym personal, Jennifer Lopez, in a sport outfit, you could see his abs well drawn. Unfortunately, these have not overshadowed the mysterious presence that keen observers have noticed on the picture. A closer look, the head of a man appears just above the right shoulder of the mother to Emme and Max. The protagonist seems to have a hand placed over the mouth to prevent talking. Speculations are went good train in the comments of this selfie. The less suspicious were to

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

VIDEO Queens of shopping : Miss France 1982 shows her ass in legging transparent

Top Chef 2020 : David Gallienne cuisine, its dishes from the show home

VIDEO Max Boublil “at the end of the roll” : his daughters make life hell and it is very funny

Laura Smet soon to be mom : what are her relationships with her nieces ?

This doctor, look-alike Didier Raoult, was that of Donald Trump prior to his election

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO Queens of shopping : Miss France 1982 shows her ass in legging transparent

Top Chef 2020 : David Gallienne cuisine, its dishes from the show home

VIDEO Max Boublil “at the end of the roll” : his daughters make life hell and it is very funny

Laura Smet soon to be mom : what are her relationships with her nieces ?

This doctor, look-alike Didier Raoult, was that of Donald Trump prior to his election