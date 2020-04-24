his latest video thoroughly mocked on Twitter

Christine and the Queens has the wind in its sails. The famous French singer has also participated in benefit concert One World Together organized jointly by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, to pay tribute to the medical staff in the front line against the epidemic of coronavirus. Surrounded -while remaining confined in her paris apartment – by Paul Mc Cartney, Angela, Lizzo, the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, or Stevie Wonder, the famous Frenchy has interpreted one of his latest tracks released in the beginning of the year People I’ve Been Sad Lately. Without doubt pleased with the returns on his performance, the singer has unveiled on 21 April, a video on which she sang her own version of Travis Scott’s Highest-in-the-room, sketching his famous dance known by the public. And this is where things got severely worse for the singer whose delivery has remembered to users…

A cover which is struggling to convince

The hair cut Héloïse Letissier (yes Chris it is his stage name) has particularly amused the viewers who have seen a glowing tribute or a rip-off of the cup Odeline Ass. Odeline Ass ? But if you remember, it is this character of a girl -who loved the oil and the trout – embodied by Valérie Lemercier in a skit hilarious Dummies, parody cult of the Ecole des Fans. But internet users have found many other reasons to make fun of the video, the gesture jerky deemed artificial

