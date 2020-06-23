his lawyers fear for his life

Then he returned in great pomp on the front of the stage after his release from prison with the securities GOOBA and Trollz featuring with Nicki Minaj, 6ix9ine doesn’t really seem worried for his safety .

This is not necessarily the case of his relatives, actually, one of his lawyers Dawn Florio said New York Post : “A lot of people want him to have collaborated with the government . Even a small gang member wanting to make a name for himself might try something against him . “

Since its different taken position in favor of the authorities and against his old gangmany were not so expensive to the skin of the rapper on his release from prison . But his legal problems have also allowed the artist a native of Mexico to gather a new type of public .

Her lawyer adds : “I assumed that it was a dead man . But he is glorified by the fans . “

We remember that once released, 6ix9ine had had to change residence after having been seen on his balcony by neighbours .