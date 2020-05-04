his message for the nursing staff !

At the Kids’ Choice Awards, the beautiful Millie Bobby Brown has sent a message really too cute for all caregivers !

At the end of the week, Millie Bobby Brown has received a very nice award at the Kids’ Choice Awards. She has received the honor of being the TV Star female preferred. It is naturally she thanked her fans for this beautiful gift.

But this is not all. Millie Bobby Brown took the opportunity to make a very beautiful message to the nursing staff. She dedicated her victory to men and women who fight every day to save lives.

Millie Bobby Brown was in a first time expressed his joy. She immediately accepted the Kids’ Choice Award. She took the opportunity to make a beautiful speech in a short video.

The actress of Stranger Things has entrusted to his fans : “Thank you to all the fans who voted and to Nickelodeon of I have honored with this award. During this difficult period, I learned a lot of things about this world and about myself”. .

Millie Bobby Brown made a very emotional speech during the Kids’ Choice Awards

Millie Bobby Brown has also added : “First of all, I have a deep respect for our health care workers at the forefront of it all, who risk their lives in fighting for our parents, our grandparents, our children. We love you and appreciate you so much “ .

The young woman also revealed : ” I cherish and admire their braveryI work and I drive more than anyone else. Be recognized this moment for having brought entertainment and joy is essential is very meaningful for me and I’m really not in the light “ .

A message really adorable, which, moreover, has not failed to please key stakeholders. In these times quite hard, it is obvious that the nursing staff is in The 1st line against the covid 19.

The white coats are also doing all they can to offer the best care to the victims, all in an atmosphere of stress. Every evening at 20h, many people gather on their balconies to the applaud and thank them.

