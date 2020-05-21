his message is scathing that it will not at all be pleasing to Ariana Grande and Beyoncé

When Lana Del Rey push a blow of mouth, his sisters were well behaved. This Thursday, may 21, the famous interpreter of Summetime Sadness has caused a real uproar on the social networks. Regularly accused of romantiser violence against women in his songs, the artist of 34 years has been a focus scathing in a message posted on his account Instagram. Furious, she did not hesitate to take other artists of his generation party. “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé occupy the first place with songs about being sexy, don’t wear clothes, bai***, to deceive, etc, and then I get back to sing […] without being crucified or accused of making the abuse glamour ? “, she started.

Lana Del Rey’s anti-feminist ?

In its release, Lana Del Rey also claims that its titles referring to “relationships emotionally abusive” are only the reflection of reality. “With all the subjects that women are finally allowed to explore […] I think it is pathetic that my tiny exploration lyrical recounting in detail my roles, passive or submissive in my relationships, has often told people that I set back women hundreds of years back “, she continued. And bring his point of view on the feminist movement : “That the things are clear, I am not anti-feminist, but there must be a place

