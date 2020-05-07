his models are very hot in lingerie transparent !

Rihanna has developed her brand of lingerie Savage X Fenty. She unveiled her new collection and his models are hot !

Rihanna has unveiled her new lingerie collection Savage X Fenty. She reveals some sexy underwear for the spring !

For several years, Rihanna has left music aside to devote himself to his marks. Thus, the latter has developed a brand of cosmetics Fenty Beautyinsi that underwear Savage X Fenty.

The singer has chosen to highlight the body of women. So, she unveils lingerie for all sizes and all body types. Then, it is very beautiful under-clothing, and she is proud of her creations.

A few days ago, Rihanna unveiled her new collection. Thus, she appeared hot in lingerie transparent.

Now it is the turn of his models to put themselves forward and to pose in lingerie. It is clear that the singer will be a sensation with its new collection !

Rihanna : its models are all the rage on Instagram !

Rihanna has posted some new photos of his trademark Savage X Fenty. Thus, there are models posing in lingerie transparent. A mannequin sits in an all black and transparent.

It looks very similar to the one the star wore a few days ago. In any case, the underwear are good value the forms of the model and she is very beautiful. And then, she seems uninhibited and she is sexy.

Then, on another photo, a model Rihanna poses with a set of fluorescent but transparent. The pretty blonde is half lying and his under-clothes are very beautiful and original. Thus, the model has a lot of class and it is clear she has made a sensation on the net.

Finally, after these new pictures, the fans are likely to have left messages. In effect, they validate all the new collection of the singer. ” So much beauty, I’m in love “said a fan. ” STP tell me that it is in brown and nude… It’s so hot ! “said another fan.

