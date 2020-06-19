his mother is asking for answers to the army

The mother of a young soldier missing in Texas for 2 months the calls in search of answers for the army.

Where did Vanessa Guillen, what happened to him ? The mother of this young man of 20 years age, woman is demanding answers. This last was seen alive for the last time last April 22 in Fort Hood, Texas, where it is the basis on which it has been deployed. “Where is my daughter ?”, has launched this Tuesday his mother in NBC News. “Two months have passed and we don’t know nothing, nothing, nothing. What has happened in the past ? What happened in this base ? Why my daughter is gone ? Can’t take it anymore, I can’t spend a day more like him, not being able to sleep, to be in a poor state of health”, he continued.

Gloria Guillen regrets that the research is, for the moment, managed by the military authorities and the hope that another department was in charge. All that before his disappearance, Vanessa would have trusted to his mother do not feel safe in the military barracks, explaining to be harassed by a sergeant. “She told me that he followed and harassed verbally. He looked at her in a certain way that would have made any woman feel uncomfortable,” his mother said. According to her, the sergeant followed when her daughter was running. But Vanessa would not have been given the name of this man, his mother, and had told him that she was going to handle everything by itself. The key to the car Vanessa Guillen, as well as those of his chamber have been found in the armory where she had worked all day. Your identity card and your portfolio have also been discovered. On the other hand, your mobile phone, which could have been turned off by someone, not found.

“We’re not going to stop before you have found Vanessa”

The Authorities of the command of the criminal investigation division of the u.s. army, explained that there was “no credible information or report” shows a possible harassment by a superior. He added that they are working in collaboration with other services, such as the FBI, the police department Belton, and the department of safety and Security of Texas. “We are fully committed to finding Vanessa, and we aggressively attack every element of credible information and in each track of this study,” said Chris Gray, spokesman of the army. “We’re not going to stop before you have found Vanessa”. Vanessa Guillen, hispanic, measure 1 meter 57, she has black hair and brown eyes. She also has three tattoos. A year ago, on the 29th of march, another woman soldier, Erica Demetria Atkinson, was found dead on the same basis. The track criminal had not been completely ruled out of this investigation at the time.

A major mobilization has been launched to find Vanessa. Many of them anonymous, but also politicians have put in place a series of calls to share the photo of the young woman. Actress Salma Hayek has also published images of the soldier in your account of Instagram.