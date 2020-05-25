his mother knew the end of Game of Thrones !

In an interview, Emilia Clarke has made a big revelation. She could not help spoiler the end of Game of Thrones to his mother !

Not spoiler can be complicated, especially when one has a role in the series in question ! Emilia Clarke admits as well having revealed the end of Game of Thrones to his mother. MCE TV tells you more !

The stars Game of Thrones have, repeatedly, referred to the difficulties to keep the details of the series for them.

And for good reason ! The whole world wanted to know what was going to happen to the end of the last season.

The creators have given clear instructions to respect in order to not to spoil the surprise effect. The actors have managed to keep the end sealed.

Released the 19 may 2019the final episode of Game of Thrones has surprised more than one. However, one of the actresses has not managed to hold his tongue.

You’ll understand it is Emilia Clarke. Invited on the set of the Late Show, it is then passed to the confessions.

It is, therefore, to his mother thatEmilia Clarke is entrustedhim retailer as well the end of the series.

Emilia Clarke has spoilé the end of Game of Thrones to his mother !

Emilia Clarke does not seem to proud of his gesture. Nevertheless, it supports the idea that his mother holds nothing back !

“Well… I have to be honest, je have said to someone. I’ve done it. Not fair to my dog. I wasn’t supposed to say it.”

“Sorry guys, I said to my mother. But what is good in the fact of saying things, it’s that she forgets everything.”

“She told me : I don’t remember what happens. I then replied that I had already said 2 times, and that she had missed her chance “.

But Emilia Clarke does not seem to be the only one to have failed. Sophie Turner also has cracked.

Her husband then had to sign a confidentiality agreement to not reveal anything.

Tags : “Game of thrones” – Emilia Clarke – Emilia Clarke 2020 – Emilia Clarke latest news – emilia clarke game of thrones – Game of Thrones news – GOT