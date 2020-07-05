his mother puts an end to the criticism that the Black Is the King !

After announcing its release, the film noir Is the King of Beyoncé has been highly criticized. Tina Knowles has defended the new draft of your daughter.

The film noir Is the King, Beyoncé is not unanimous. His mother Tina Knowles, so that has put an end to all criticism. MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

It is with pride that Beyoncé has announced the release of his film, the Black Is the King. A a movie that is about the cause of the blacks.

Only here, the film is divided ! It has been highly criticized by the users. Some think, then, that Beyoncé is doing everything possible to take possession of the african culture.

Also, it was too much for his mother ! Tina Knowles has taken the word to put an end to all these criticisms. In the first place, shared a message from a fan :

“Hahaha, it is annoying when the argument capitalist about Beyonce, is that no matter what ! Remember that your album “black” , is one of the least sold.”

“So, if it was only to earn money, not to continue to make music highlighting the black race. “

“Beyoncé give of your time and your money. “

The mother of Beyoncé, below, wrote the following message : “Thanks, I could not have said it better. It is really sad that the women who shout the loudest “protect the woman in black”, are those who are trying to demolish it. The girls wake up !!!! “

Tina performed to explain the role of Beyoncé : “She takes care of her own business, it is not a critical person, gives of his time and his money. ”

“And dedicates his art to display with pride the beauty of our heritage and our culture ! Your job is to change the narrative ! To show that we have not begun as slaves, but we were the kings and queens before being forced into slavery.”

Tina is clear, we asked for the enemies to see their behavior. “I ask you to examine your heart in san franciscor and really look at what is your reason and feeds ! “

“Then, take this energy and put into action in the fight against systemic racism now that the heat is on and it lasts for always “

Tags : Beyoncé – Beyoncé 2020 – Beyonce news – Beyonce black is the king – Beyoncé movie, Beyoncé’s mother – Beyonce star