His mother’s house is going to be demolished

Celine Dion will have to say goodbye to one of the last memories of his mother, who died. The house of the deceased soon to be demolished.
January 17, 2020, Céline Dion learned with sorrow the death of his mother. Teresa Tanguay is dead at the age of 92 years. A couple of months after the sad news, the famous singer also see the remains of their mother disappears.
Celine Dion owes it all to his mother. From the very first song that he had written personally then that his daughter was only 12 years of age, Thérèse Tanguay has always been a support of weight to the singer.
It is also his mother, who had presented to him to become his manager and then her husband, René Angelil. For this reason, and for all that Teresa Tanguay has always represented for the quebec diva Celine Dion don’t miss the opportunity to pay tribute to him.
THE HOUSE OF THE MOTHER OF CÉLINE DION WILL BE DEMOLISHED
If you were already very affected by the disappearance of his mother, the world star of the music must once again face a test. In fact, the house where her mother had spent the most important moments of your life it will be demolished.
The manor-house where lived the birth of Celine Dion is situated on the island of Gagnon, near Laval. The sumptuous villa has been sold in the year 2016 in the amount of $ 10 million. The villa will be demolished to make way for a massive tourist complex of 660 housing units.
A LARGE-scale PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Several buildings of breaking up the soil in the place where is located the house of Teresa Dion and in the neighborhood. The developer wants to build an apartment building and a hotel of 120 rooms.
If they are sad, the clan Dion is not fundamentally against the project. On the contrary, the family understands the scope of the project and gave his blessing.
Celine Dion celebrated her first mother’s day without your mom. Although it has been lost her mother, Thérèse Dion in January 2020the star was willing to send a nice message to his deceased mom and all the moms of the world.
CÉLINE DION SPENDS HER FIRST MOTHER’S DAY WITHOUT YOUR MOM
In a post on his account of Instagram, the may 10, 2020, Celine Dion appeared on the sides of her thirteen brothers and sisters, as well as their two parents. In the title of the publication, the singer has written a poignant and tender message of his mom.
“Dear mom,” she started to say before to wish her a happy mother’s day. Then, the star added that she and the rest of the family think very highly of him.
“I’d like to ask that you continue to watch over us and protect us.”,
she added.
IS THE ADDRESS A THOUGHT TO THE MOMS OF THE WORLD
Celine Dion has also asked his mother if he could intercede with the “Mother Nature” to find a solution to the world crisis that is the coronavirus, as well as to provide assistance to people in need.
Dear mom, First of all, happy mother’s day ! We think of you everyday and we miss you, of course… I’d like to ask that you continue to watch over us and protect us. I also thought that maybe you could ask Mother Nature, if you could not find a solution to this global crisis, and especially to help the large number of people who are now in need. On this special day, I offer you my prayers and thoughts to all mothers of the world… that you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy during these most difficult times. We love you mom with all our love and… Voila ! . Dear mom, First of all, happy Mother’s Day! We think of you every day and miss you so much…. Thank you for continuing to watch over us and protect us, and I was hoping that you could put a good word to Mother Nature to see if I could find a solution to this global crisis, and especially to help many of those in need. On this special day, I offer you my prayers and thoughts to all mothers of the world… may you and your loved ones be safe and healthy during these most difficult times. We love you, mom, very, very much … Here it is!
The singer has also thought of all the moms of the world, giving you the strength to continue the fight, in these moments of crisis.
“On this special day, I offer you my prayers and thoughts to all mothers of the world…”,
she written in your post.
She concluded by wishing that the people stay healthy and safe, in order to avoid being part of the numerous victims of the coronavirus.
A SIMPLE FUNERAL OF THE MOTHER OF THE CLAN DION
A month after the death of his mother, the children of the family, Dion gathered to pay a last tribute to one who was a pillar of the family. The funeral was held in the respect of the strict privacy of the family.
On behalf of my family and on my own behalf, I would like to thank you for your messages of condolences after the death of our mother. Their respect and loyalty that we have been affected very much. – Céline xx…
