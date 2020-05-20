his motorcycle ride in Southern California !

In this period of déconfinement, actor Jason Momoa has decided to release his motorbike for a walk in California

Jason Momoa has enjoyed a nice ride on a motorcycle in southern California. It has, therefore, emerged from his Harley vintage for more fun ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Following the health crisis, which has plunged the entire world in fear and awe, several countries have adopted rules of containment.

Ban out of it ! Except in the case of exceptional measures ! So, this was very difficult ! All the more that the transition was very fast… It has so had to find various ways to not get bored in her home.

But since a few weeks, the citizens of the world are very happy to enjoy the déconfinement. What a joy !

Although some people have decided to take it easy on the outputs, others hope to benefit from their freedom … To enjoy the nature … And stretch your legs !

This is the case of many individuals who enjoy hiking or nature walks. One thing is for sure ! This makes a lot of good. And as they say … It is good for the moral !

Jason Momoa is therefore part of the second category of people. The actor wishes to enjoy her moments with mother Nature !

Jason Momoa gets off on a motorcycle

And for good reason ! The actor has not been able to be productive for several weeks. The production companies were shut, Jason Momoa has had to stay home. And it is not in the habit of chiller all day !

Why Jason Momoa has so out his good old Harley for a ride on a motorcycle. What a pleasure ! All the more he rolls in Southern California.

In this time of beautiful days, this is a dream ! The main actor of Aquaman has shared photos of his Harley Davidson 1947. And this, in the community high-end Agora Hills !

And attention in the eyes of enthusiasts of Harley ... His bike is sublime !

