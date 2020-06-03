his moving words addressed to a woman in the medical profession

Jean-Jacques Goldmanhis touching letter addressed to a health care. If the nurse in the region Franche-Comté who works as a caregiver in the maternity ward of the CHRU Besançon has, in a first time, had to believe in a joke made by relatives, she had to go to the evidence, that this was indeed the famous singer, Jean-Jacques Goldman who had taken the time to take his most beautiful feather in to congratulate her, and thank her for her amazing initiative.

With this crisis that has taken the world of course, this pandemic covid-19, which has spread devastation, there is at least one positive thing that can be learned from this sad experience, it is the bravery and courage of all staff and to all the anonymous people who have given themselves without restraint to carry out their work, in spite of the immense difficulty of the task, but also the risk they could incur. At the head of this army must of course thank all the nursing staff which has paid a heavy toll during this pandemic covid-19.

The directors of hospitals, doctors, nurses, aid-nurses, interns, staff of catering in hospitals, cleaning staff, and you forget, surely, yet others, all have demonstrated a dedication that reveals today that are the real heroes.

Jean-Jacques Goldman discovered on the Internet a video in tribute to all those who have given their time and risked their lives for others, a small sequence created by a French family very moved by the situation. A short film made in clay, which was illustrated by the famous tube de Jean-Jacques Goldman “It’s changing the life “. In fact, last April, Isabelle Marguet with her husband and three children, had the idea to create this little montage.

Although exiled in the capital london for a few months, with his wife and two daughters, Jean-Jacques Goldman still very attached to the country that saw him grow up, and in which he still has his fans by the thousands. Even if he withdrew a little from the front of the stage, and he wants to now live far from the cameras and spotlight, the singer is still very attentive to what is happening in the world and more particularly in France, in this country that he loves so much. Although today, he lives in England with his little family, according to some sources, it is very likely that he will return to the continent in a few months.

This video produced by the small family of Besançon had been issued by the mayor of Saint-ViaudMr. Roch Chéraudelected to the small town of Saint Viaud in Loire Atlantiqueto thank all the staff, who had been put to the test since the first cases of covid-19 appeared on the French territory. This sequence, seen thousands of times on youtube, has met with public enthusiasm, but also truly moved Jean-Jacques Goldman, who then decided to write to the Mayor of Saint Vaud, as well as health care aide, Besançon, france, to congratulate them.

Very touched by this message, which was to star one of her most beautiful titles, one has therefore, by this mail, to thank those who were at the origin of this beautiful project, to congratulate them and to encourage them in these difficult times. The artist demonstrating a very beautiful generosity has, of course, asked no right or claimed anything on the intellectual property of this song. Known for his big heart, Jean-Jacques Goldman has proven once again that he is a good man.

With a track record incredible, and it is the source of immense success with titles that have been around the world, Jean-Jacques Goldman wrote a list as long as your arm, of success for Céline DionJohnny Hallyday and of course for himself. In addition to this extraordinary reputation, Jean-Jacques Goldman has always been a man very committed. Whether its fighting for equality, and against racism, but also the fight to help those who are the most disadvantaged in our society, the singer has always given of his time to the other and placed his talent at the service of noble and beautiful causes.

When Coluche decides to establish, ” The “Restaurants of the heart” , stunned, to see that in France people do not eat to satisfy their hunger, the comedian sought, who could write a song to illustrate her struggle. He was looking for a song that would be the relay, the hymn of those that would be called later as “the Enfoirés” . And as long as to do, if you need to create a song as much contact to the best as said to the comedian at the time. No sooner said than done, Jean-Jacques Goldman wrote these words, which are still engraved today in the memory of each. “Today, we no longer have the right neither hungry nor be cold” .

Faithful to this beautiful altruism, the author, the composer, the performer, has now again proved that he had a big heart. It is easy to imagine the surprise of this little family of Franche-comte, reading a letter full of emotion mega star of the song and the pride they could feel. “Thank You Isabelle, Thank You Jean-Philippe ! Thank You, Louison, SoanHugo, ! Thank you for the thank you. In addition, it is beautiful, it’s funny, it’s touching… with a Friendly JJG “wrote the singer in his letter.

It is not surprising that Jean-Jacques Goldman either personality favorite of the French, as long as it remains close to them despite the distance which separates it from France. If the singer has taken the decision to go and live in England, particularly for the education of his two daughters, he remained an attentive observer of what is happening in the hexagon. One of his close friends said a few weeks ago could come back to settle in France, in the near future. Impossible to say at this day, if it will be with his family in Paris or in Marseilles, where he lived before going into exile, but there is one thing that is certain is that after this letter it will be welcome in Besançon or in the small St Viaud.