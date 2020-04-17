his musical tastes are going to amaze you !

By Insta Story, Kourtney Kardashian has shared a number of pictures. Among them, a screen shot of his song of the moment and it is amazing.

On his account Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian has shared a video her song of the moment. And this may surprise you. MCE TV you watch.

The containment allows it to Kourtney Kardashian to go on to other occupations. As well, the mom of Mason Discik has decided to highlight old photos of his drawers.

There is little, the young lady has done a fabulous trip to Japan. Kourtney has shared this wonderful trip with her sister, Kim Kardashian.

Nostalgic of this beautiful time, the pretty brunette has decided to share with his followers of old snapshots. The fans of the young wife and asked if she spoke again to the woman of Kanye West.

In fact, a few weeks ago, the two sisters écharpaient in KUWTK. A violent altercation broke out between them two, thus involving the security. Since, it is rumored that the daughters of Kris Jenner no longer speak to…

Kourtney Kardashian, musical taste amazing !

Very discreet about his personal life, the ex of Scott Disick uses Instagram to communicate more simply. Yesterday, the young woman revealed its song of the moment.

And his fans certainly did not expect this choice-there. The young woman shared the song Vincentthe singer James Blake.

A choice that must have surprised his followers. This is not the first time that the pretty brunette will surprise us with his musical choices.

In fact, a few months ago, Kourtney Kardashian decorated her house on the occasion of Mother’s day. For the occasion the young woman had shared Stories.

On the latter, his fans were able to hear the song Cape Diamond of the artist of quebec, the Heart of Pirates. The singer had then repartagé the story of the star of reality tv. ” Cape Diamond more ? She has taste “, had she said.

