his mysterious teasing on the social networks

“24 December, 31 December, 3 January… #2020”, it is the mysterious and very cryptic message as Justin Bieber has released this Friday on its accounts, Instagram and Twitter.
Hard to say if it is new songs, album, concerts… but the fans are already in a trance. “2020, the year of Justin Bieber”, suggesting they already. If the young singer has mainly occupied columns of magazines people – he recently married his companion Hailey Baldwin, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, he has not released an album since Purpose2015.
December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020
— Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) December 20, 2019
This probably explains the excitement of the fans, who have already retweeted more than 13,000 times and liked nearly 44,000 times the message of Justin Bieber. “I pull out an album this year”, he had already promised last October.
The star had already published on the 11th of December last the same message on Instagram: the date 2020 as inscribed in white on a black background. The novelty, then, lies in these three dates…