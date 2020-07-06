his new collection Savage X Fenty trip !

The new collection Savage X Fenty of Rihanna will make you travel ! Fasten your seat belts, take off !

Rihanna makes us travel with sa new collection Savage X Fenty wild ! MCE TV gives you more details.

If this year our travel plans are all fell into the water was still a chance to travel without leaving our couch ! And is that Rihanna driver.

In fact, the young leaves the new collection Savage X Fenty this summer. And the least we can say is that the singer makes us travel. To discover !

In fact, in addition to your underwear is very pretty and sexy, Rihanna offers us a new collection that is pretty wild ! Pattern of the animals or tropical the pretty woman offers a collection that will undoubtedly appeal to all the world.

Your campaign is Out to Crush the therefore, proposes a collection wild. The campaign has been worked in collaboration with the artist and the cameraman Rafael Perez.

Rihanna: her collection wild

Like many of his campaigns, Rihanna wears even poses. Other models have been chosen to wear the new collection of the brand.

Thus we find the american model original of Uganda Brenda Senyana. Rihanna has also been selected to the models of large size british Kortney Russell.

There are also Gerlind Anagho of Maryland and Sariena Luy. In other places Rihanna is after this time for the choice of their models.

In fact, the young singer has just launched a contest on the social networks. Therefore, young women who wanted to participate had to take a photo of themselves in it.

And so take the poses that are held Fenty sunder the theme of the summer. The brand chooses its models because it embodies the values of the brand.

In fact, Rihanna has always wanted to put in before the beauty and diversity of women. On the other hand, is a way of showing that all women are beautiful.

We will let you discover everything !

