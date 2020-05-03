his new hair color is a sensation !

Kylie Jenner made even melt the canvas ! Today, she shared a photo of her ! We can see that she has changed hair color.

Kylie Jenner made a sensation on the network social ! The youngest of the clan Kardashian has changed her hair color to go blonde ! And it will certainly please ! MCE TV tells you more !

Thus, Kylie Jenner is still raising the temperature a notch on Instagram ! A few hours ago, she posted a picture of her ! She usually bring pleasure to her fans with pictures of her, of his daily life and his family ! Yesterday, she has also posted a series of photos of his daughter, Stormi !

The cliché was all the rage ! With this photo of her daughter, Kylie has received over 10 million likes ! It must be said that Stormi is super cute ! Today, she shared a photo of her ! It has the air of being in an aircraft. Nike, jogging and leather jacket, Kylie always has impeccable style !

Thus, on this frame, you will discover a Kylie Jenner blonde ! This hair color will delight ! And his fans seem to share our opinion ! In effect, 6.7 million people have “liked” the photo ! And she has had more than 33 k comments!!! And this in just a few hours !

Kylie Jenner, the blonde is a delight !

As well, Kylie Jenner has fans very reactive on Instagram. In fact, every time she posts a photo, she receives a lot of comments. And her pictures have always a lot of I love ! Thus, MCE TV has selected for you the best comments !

In a first time, many stars have commented and liked the photo ! Paris Hilton commented with easily add emoji flame. It then validates the photo of Kylie Jenner ! Anastasia Ashley has also complimented Kylie in writing” Queen ! This hair tho !🔥🔥 “.

Thus, the mother of Stormi has received a lot of positive comments on the new colour ! Many fans have indeed pointed out that it was going super well ! Comments that should flatter the young woman !

