His new project is unexpected that will delight his fans ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Selena Gomez launches into a whole new project from the end of the month of may 2020. Exit music, the american star will awaken the taste buds of his fans.

Selena Gomez can boast to have multiple talents. In addition to the comedy, the realization and the music, the international star of 27-year-old attack to a new domain : the kitchen !

In fact, the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber will animate a cooking show for the platform HBO Max as of 27 may 2020.

A project close to his heart !

Consisting of 10 episodes for the time being, the show will feature Selena Gomez in her own kitchen during the confinement period. To spice things up, the singer will be joined remotely by several chefs.

The leaders of HBO were more than excited at this new culinary project via a press release on the site WarnerMedia :

We are very pleased to have Selena for the debut of HBO’s Max and also to see her adventures in the kitchen. Like many of us, she has tried to improve his skills in the kitchen during the quarantine.

Selena Gomez has also shared his happiness :

I’ve always shouted loud and clear my love for food. I believe that I have been asked hundreds of times in the interview what would be my other career, what I would have done, and I’ve always answered that it could be funny to become a chef.

So excited about my cooking show with @hbomax!! Will obviously be listening to this playlist 🥰🍝 https://t.co/9QETV3AfcW — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 5, 2020

Strongly on the 27th of may !