his new singles explode the records ! (PHOTO)

After 4 years of absence, Selena Gomez is back bigger than ever with a new album. Its sounds already exceed records !

Selena Gomez met a true success with its new sounds, its securities catapults the records already established in the world. It explains to you !

Our Selena Gomez was off to a better return. It is as if she had disappeared from the world media for some time and it was 100 times more strong, more assertive and more fulfilling than before. This return is thus marked by a first in his career. Because the singer comes to meet for the first time the summit of the Billboard 100. This is the reference ranking of the most popular titles in the United States.

As well the headlines “Lose You To Love Me” and ” Look At Her Now, Selena Gomez has never been so pierced ! While the October 23, Selena unveiled the title and the music video for ” Lose You To Love Me “. Then a few hours after it was the turn of one of ” Look At Her Now “. The young woman was very strong, dropping two previously unreleased songs to her fans.

Selena Gomez, new records and a consecration !

In his songs Selena Gomez indulges on his life and on his love experiences. In lose you to love me, she stands in front of the camera without artifice. And then she begins to explain her story in an atmosphere of black and white. Moreover, with this song, she made a first. It is, therefore, the 1st artist in history to be number 1 in the Billboard 100 And number 1 on the Rolling Stone 100 charts at a time.

Selena Gomez has also shared his joy on Instagram following these records. “My first number 1 !! This song is dear to my heart. I have worked so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible, while remaining sufficiently vulnerable in order to share where I am in life. “ explains the young woman, so eager to hear the sequel of his hit songs to come !

