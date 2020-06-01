his new story Instagram gives hot ! It shows all !

If in France the weather is gloomy these days, this is not the case in California where it is very beautiful and hot ! Although the sun is at the rendezvous, californians are confined due to the coronavirus. California is also one of the first american States to have imposed the confinement to all its inhabitants, more than 40 million inhabitants.

California is the richest State and the most populous country governed by Donald Trump. If the government decided to confine the californians, it is because they were afraid that half of the population is infected by the coronavirus.

Kylie Jenner lives his confinement in California

California is home to many stars including the famous Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the clan Jenner currently lives in a villa typical of california, and of course very luxurious. Her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott lives in surprise with her during this confinement.

Of course, their daughter, Stormi is also part and everyone wondered if they would live together for the small. Some fans also think that they would get back together, especially after the release Instagram of Kylie Jenner on the anniversary of Travis Scott !

In the meantime, they live their confinement to three and you can tell they take the opportunity to have a good time. In addition to a superb swimming pool, they have the chance to have a tennis court. A few days ago, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of Stormi playing tennis with bullets that cost several hundred dollars.

It has also tested the patience of his daughter in front of the candy… and the little Stormi is output as a chef !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m67wTKrwwZs

Kylie Jenner ignites Instagram with a neckline to die for !

But if Kylie is still talking about it, this is not thanks to the photos of the little Stormi this time. This Monday, may 11, the beautiful brunette has unveiled a photo of her very sexy in one of his stories Instagram. Due to the nice weather, Kylie Jenner has all the leisure to enjoy the swimming pool. So she pulled out the swimsuit and it is not private for the show to its subscribers.

Thus, in the story, the young influenceuse of 22-year-old has posted a picture of herself with a filter of Instagram, the eye hidden by his hand, in a bathing suit in black. And this is not a headband that she wore but a top swimsuit very high-cut. His fans have not seen Kylie in full but they have had the opportunity to contemplate his chest. In fact, it is a plunging view down her cleavage that she has offered !

Some people would be embarrassed to take a picture of themselves in a swimsuit so sexy and then publish it on their social networks. However, this is not the case at all for Kylie who has grown up in front of the projectors.

Kylie Jenner, a true star from an early age

When she was barely 10 years old, she was filmed for the television show “The incredible Family Kardashian” which showed viewers the daily lives of the Kardashian and Jenner. Remember that Kylie Jenner and Kendall Kenner are the half-sisters of Kourthney, Kloé and Kim Kardashian because they have the same mother, Kris Jenner. It is this last that has had the idea of the show !

In addition to being used to cameras and photos since a young age, Kylie Jenner has also undergone numerous operations of plastic surgery. Particular, it intervened on his nose, his mouth, his chest and his buttocks. One can easily think that she likes a lot now and she is proud to show her body.

In the United States, the surgery is common and more accepted than in France. The French advocate the natural, and finally little stars have recourse to surgery or when it comes to small operations (slight rhinoplasty, breast augmentation…).

In the United States, the stars are going further and we note, moreover, with the clan Kardashian and Jenner. Kylie Jenner is one of the sisters have done the most operations. Kendall Jennerher sister is considered the most natural.

In any case, Kylie Jenner is proud of her body and she appears regularly on Instagram so that its 175 million subscribers in benefit. Most recently, she has ignited the social networks by posting a photo of her dress-very figure-hugging and flesh-colored. As you say, that you can almost see everything !