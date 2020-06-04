his nude portrait sold at auction for the Covid-19

To help in the fight against the coronavirus, the american actress Jennifer Aniston has decided to make a gesture of generosity, a little particular…

In the midst of a crisis health-Covid-19, many celebrities do not hesitate to give a small financial boost in the fight against the virus. And the american actress Jennifer Aniston has she also decided to bring its stone to the building offering at auction a portrait of her… fully nude. A good deed, since all profits from the sale will go to a charitable association for the benefit of the coronavirus.

This shot in black and white, displaying a Jennifer Aniston’s naked, sitting cross-legged, covering strategically, a large part of his body. has been immortalized in 1995 by Mark Seliger. The duo had met when Seliger was responsible for turning the entire cast of the series Friends.

Jennifer Aniston : “100 % of the sales go to the association NAFClinics”

On Instagramthe actress, 51-year-old thanked his photographer, who has agreed to assign to the photo. “Thank you Mark that allowed me to do this“, she wrote. And add in the caption : “My dear friend Mark Seliger will auction 25 of his portraits, including mine, for the benefit of the COVID-19 of which 100 % of the sales go to the association NAFClinics, providing free screening tests for the coronavirus to the americans the poorest and the weakest medically”. If the current bid of the portrait amounts to 6 500 $it could rise much higher, in view of the notoriety of the pretty blonde.

And this is not the first time that the ex-girlfriend of Brad Pitt agrees with the world’s poor. It has also offered many gifts to people in hospital because of the sars coronavirus. The portraits of Leonardo Di Caprio, Billie Eilish,Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and the 19 other celebrities will also be offered for sale. Stars with big hearts !