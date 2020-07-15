His passion for green fashion date in the Harry Potter films

Emma Watson

Emma Watson began his crusade to put an end to the “fast fashion”, while she was still in college. She spoke of the importance of green fashion in an interview for Vogue magazine.

Emma Watson began to take an interest in fashion that is respectful with the environment when she was in college. The actress revealed that she is preparing promotional tours and premieres of the Harry Potter films, her interest in fashion that is respectful with the environment began.

“I am interested in sustainability in the fashion world as (…) the period in which he was doing press junkets and promotional tours of Harry Potter. It started from my 12 years, said: Vogue.com, adding that she was motivated. to learn more, thanks to one of his teachers. In school, I’m particularly interested in the modality of fair trade and renewable sources of energy, under the direction of a geography teacher that really inspired me.”

She also explained that the sustainability in the fashion it was "a problem of the first order", and urged the women to help put an end to fast fashion. "It is also a feminist issue. It is estimated that approximately 80% of the workers of the textile industry in all over the world are women between the ages of 18 to 35 years of age, he said. We have to make decisions and it is necessary to take measures to reinvent itself and re-configure in a positive way about what we do and how we do it."

In her interview, she also shared her brand of sustainable and ethical choice, revealing that the american brand, Christy Dawn was one of his favorites. “Everything that is vintage ! Reuse, recycle, and refer to the clothes that already exist is the thing more durable that you can make as a consumer. I recently put in the light of vintage shops, Black-owned very large on my Instagram, he added. If you need to buy something new, I love the summer dresses and combinations of Christy Dawn. The designer and founder of the brand, Christy, is amazing.”

