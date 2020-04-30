his pastry-making workshop are a dream for his fans !

In the Story of his account Instagram, Kylie Jenner has unveiled his patisserie to its subscribers. She clearly has a dream for these !

Like many people in the world, Kylie Jenner is confined at home with her small family. And the least we can say is that it is the dream of its fans by unveiling his pastry-making workshop.

There are weeks already, many countries in the world have decided to confine their population. In America, the government has also asked people to limit their travel. Kylie Jenner remains, therefore, to the shelter with his family.

The coronavirus spares no one. Whether it’s the young, the rich or the elderly, there’s no population likely to pass through. For his health, and that of his family, Kylie Jenner meets the containment.

Always very active on social networks, the young woman continues to unveil his daily life to his fans. And this for the greatest happiness. It makes its max to look after her little daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner reveals to her fans her time baking with her daughter

To pass the time during this containment, Kylie Jenner no shortage of ideas. Recently, it has unveiled its 1st video TikTok. This last has been a buzz with fans. But this is not all.

The candidate of reality tv also decided to watch the old episodes of My Incredible Family Kardashian. As well, she remembers moments of his past. But also of his childhood. It must be said that it has made its 1st step in the reality tv very young.

This Thursday, 9 April, the mom had another idea to take care. With her daughter Stormi, they have made the pastry. With the workshop, Kylie Jenner has a dream for his fans.

It must be said that it has no lack of ingenuity. With pride, she also showed her beautiful creations !

