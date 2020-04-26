his performance inspiring and body positive during the Grammy Awards

The singer Lizzo opened the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. Rewarded for his early career is very promising, it has ignited Los Angeles and was moved by his strong words. It explains you.

The heavy spot was his responsibility. Lizzo opened for the first time, the ceremony of the Grammy Awards. Real show girl, its performance has been welcomed by the public in madness. His inspiring speech has ignited the hearts and minds.

An amazing performance

“This evening is for Kobe” launched in the containment, the singer still moved by the death of a basketball player on the same day in a crash of helicopter. After a few moments of silence, the time had come to see Lizzo dance and sing on his title, slightly revisited, “Cuz I Love You”.

This opening ceremony will undoubtedly be in the annals. Full of energy, confidence and good vibrations, the singer of 31 years has offered a spectacle worthy of the greatest divas. After an interlude of a few minutes, where dancers in tutus, fluorescent have interpreted the classical dances, the second round has started for Lizzo.

An artist rewarded

After donning a close-fitting outfit to the glamour and futuristic, which has long been demeaning to her because of her weight, breaking the codes, and has performed her song “Truth hurts” in front of an audience devoted to his cause.

If Lizzo opened the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards, she also received 3 awards, including best album of urban music, as well as best pop solo performance. She took advantage of his speaking time to encourage tolerance : “If I had not stretched out his hand, I would not have met my best friends, I don’t know where I would be, I would sleep maybe in my car. If I had not stretched out his hand, I would not have this beautiful life… It is necessary that we continue to stick together and to get to the top”.

True icon of body positivity, Lizzo continues to break the codes, and it’s good !

