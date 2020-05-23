his photo adorable baby with his father !

Millie Bobby Brown just posted a picture of her baby in the company of his dad ! In fact, it was held to wish him a happy birthday !

As it is cute ! Millie Bobby Brown just posted an adorable photo of her baby with his father ! In effect, the people have had to worship this image … MCE TV tells you more !

Saturday 23rd of may 2020, Millie Bobby Brown was nostalgic mood ! In effect, the young woman has posted an old photo of her baby to the side of his father ! And for good reason, his father celebrates his birthday today !

As well, the beautiful actress of 16 years has written the following caption : “Happy birthday dad ! I love you so much ! “ A beautiful declaration of love as the primary concerned risk to enjoy !

This is not the first time that Millie Bobby Brown posts a photo of one or more member of his family ! In effect, the young woman is very close to them !

Millie Bobby Brown loves to post pictures of her baby

Since the beginning of the containment, Millie loves posting photos of her child ! In effect, quarantine the shoot obviously has to be much more nostalgic ! Moreover, people love to see adorable photos of her youngest !

Thus, on 28 April 2020, the beautiful young woman has posted a picture of it child on Instagram ! A shot that has been saved more than 3 million likes, but also thousands of comments all more kind to each other !

MCE TV offers you the chance to discover some of the comments of fans of Thousand ! ” Too nice since you’re small ! You are full of mischief ! “” You are doing a really bitch in this photo ! I love it ! “” Too beautiful, I love your hair colour Millie! I didn’t think you were a true blonde ! “

And we can read on the social network ! It lets you also see the photo in question below ! Millie Bobby Brown is absolutely adorable, isn’t it ?

See this publication on Instagram vibin since 04 A publication shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) the April 27, 2020 at 9 :15 PDT

