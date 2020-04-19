his photo class with sunglasses !

On Instagram, Selena Gomez posted a new picture very class ! The american singer is wearing sunglasses original !

Selena Gomez has posted a picture that will delight his fans ! The young woman addresses a look class with his sunglasses on. MCE TV you watch.

Selena Gomez is more than ever in turmoil. When the young woman proved a massive hit with his last album, it must bring the case to court.

In effect, the pretty brunette comes to lodge a complaint against Clothes Forever — Styling Gamea game design on iOS. Indeed, Selena Gomez, accuses the game of having used his image without his consent.

Because of this, the ex of Justin Bieber is claiming damages and interest. Selena Gomez has not enjoyed the idea, and, especially, that some people will make money on his image behind his back.

The spokesperson for the singer has sent a press release manufacturer chinese. The pretty brunette claims and $ 10 million for improper use of his image…

Selena Gomez very classy with her glasses on Instagram

In the meantime, that the justice do its work, Selena Gomez is the flowing fresh on Instagram. Yesterday, the pretty brunette posted a shot that has sparked many reactions.

The popstar is wearing sunglasses very classy which suit her admirably. Posted in her story Instagram, the photo is actually of his latest video, Boyfriend.

The clip, released it a week now broke a record number of views at its output. Highly anticipated by his fans, the clip speaks of the small-boyfriends of Selena Gomez.

In the video clip, the pretty brunette appears more sexy than ever. It connect the rencards with different boys, but she complains of never fall on the right.

But, thanks to a vial of the magical, Selena has the ability to transform all those she doesn’t like adorable toad. Unmarried, the young woman entrusted on Instagram do not be looking for a man in her life.

