His photo triggers passions ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Kendall Jenner has decided to play the femme fatale on the social networks and has proved popular with internet users. Attention eyes !

Kendall Jenner has not yet said its last word ! If her sisters are addicted to social networks and chain photos sexythe model of 24-year-old has decided to compete with them. And for good reason, the beautiful brunette has been coming back with a bang on Instagram. After photos archives, Kendall Jenner is unveiled in his little outfit.

It’s hot !

It takes very little to Kendall Jenner to inflame the social network ! It is thus quite naturally that the sister of Kylie took a pose on his bed. Dressed a body of semi-transparentthe young woman sported a look seductive and had a mine boudeuse. She had intentionally prepared for this selfieand , according to its caption :

I’m wearing makeup and I have done other things.

This cliché is both simple and sensual has made his crazy fans. Sit well, it garnered no less than six million likes in less than 24 hours. As you say that the model has beaten his sisters flat seam !