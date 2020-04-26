his photograph in the natural that stirs the Canvas !

Demi Lovato advocates for the bodypositive, and self-acceptance. She proved by posting a photo of her au natural, without makeup.

This Thursday, 27th February, Demi Lovato has posted a picture of her where she was discovered at the natural, without an ounce of makeup. And I must admit that the singer has a very nice skin luminous.

A beauty routine under control ?

The routine beauty of Demi Lovato seems to be ideal. His grain of the skin is unified and hydrated, just as his mouth dew. We also see her pretty freckles. She comments :

This is what I look like 85 to 90% of the time. I am proud of my freckles, the shape of my chin. And I’m proud of myself for accepting me as I am.

Demi Lovato : her struggle is to accept it as it is

Demi Lovato returns far in relation to theacceptance of the self. She admits to having followed extreme diets, workouts, sport-intensive, and posted the retouched photos. At the time, she was desperate to reach perfection.

The young woman, because of her ill-being and the too great pressure she was undergoing, was immersed in drugs and alcohol. In 2018, it has been found unconscious at his home following a drug overdose.

Since then, she has decided to take on as it is and loving. In the month of September, it was a picture of her in a swimsuit where she showed proudly her cellulite. Comment one could read :

Here is my biggest fear, post a picture of me in a swimsuit unretouched. Yes, it is CELLULITE. I can’t be ashamed of my body.

She continues :

I want this new chapter of my life is based on authenticity. I am going to be me, instead of trying to match the standards of the other.

Congratulations to Demi Lovato !

To discover the photo, find the video in the top of the article