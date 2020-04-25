his physical evolution from its beginning (PHOTOS)

It is often seen as the rebel, femme fatale to the volcanic character, an actress engaged and free… Salma Hayek, became a true hollywood icon, has never left-insensitive. Since its debut on the big screen in Desperado Robert Rodriguez, the actress created a sensation in each of his appearances on the red carpet. With its forms borne and his piercing eyes, she radiates, as was recently the case on one of the Oscars, where she was divine and chic in a long white dress. Especially, the years seem to slip on it… he Is 53, she does definitely not her age and does not hesitate to expose themselves regularly to the natural, without any makeup, on the social networks. Return in images on the physical evolution of the actress mexican-american !

Its physical evolution

At the discretion of his films, the star has changed many times look and particular hairstyles. We have been able to see it for a time wear a square brown, she has also dyed her pretty hair blonde in pink but also grey ! For her role as Frida Kahlo at the cinema, provision for which she was recently revealed to have been “severely injured” on the set, she did not hesitate to shapeshift. Bun XXL, duvets, schoolgirl, mini fringe… Nothing scares the star on which even a headdress with feathers works wonderfully. Salma Hayek was also not cold in the eyes-side held : it is, for example, revealed scorching hot in a red bikini for A night in hell.

Beauty 100% natural

Salma Hayek affirmed : it has nothing photoshopped in it. Or peels, or injections, nothing… Its eternal youth, the actress must have good genoa, a lifestyle very healthy, but also to her family happiness. Her real secret to staying young ? Be serene and filled in his personal life. Mother of a small Valentina Paloma (12 years), the star has been married for more than 10 years, François-Henri Pinault. She is also a woman in full bloom behind the camera since she owns her own production company Ventanarosa, and has tried twice to the realization (of the telefilm The Maldonado Miracleand then a clip of Prince).