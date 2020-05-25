his picture of him baby, 7 months old, and father Christmas, is going to make you melt !

Oh oh oh ! Yes, the Christmas spirit is more than ever in the air. The christmas tree and lighted garlands have (re)taken place in the living room, the presents are in the course of packaging, the advent calendar is almost rid of all his chocolates, the champagne is already-and-already cool. Among our friends, the stars, the parties also are preparing. The opportunity for some nostalgic, to immerse yourself in the family photo albums, and find a few rare gems. This is probably what happened to Dwayne Johnson. The actor heavyweight in Hollywood’s bleeding heart, never sparing in his declaration of love to his progeny, is undoubtedly unveiled on Instagram, the photo most cute in this holiday season on the social network.

His first Christmas at 7 months

We discovered the actor while he was still a baby, dressed in a santa suit, all fours in front of a Christmas tree to the well-stocked decorations, and gifts. In the caption of the photo, Dwayne Johnson wrote, not without humor : “My first Christmas at 7 months. Hayward, California. 5 months later I reached puberty. It was a good Christmas, my friends“. Less than an hour after its publication, the photo is nostalgic of The Rock was already rich of nearly 600 000 small red hearts (the famous “like” for the uninitiated), and more than 4,000 comments, all praising the “mignonnerie” of the photo, and the pretty face of the actor.

Actor bankable, husband and proud father

Today 47 years of age, all smiles at Dwayne Johnson. Actor, among the best paid Hollywood, perhaps future candidate for the title of President of the United States, it is also a newlywed and dad filled in the private sector. After having been seen in Fast & The Furious : Hobbs & Shaw in the summer of 2019, it is from the 4 December to the poster Jumanji : the next level. It will be the 29th of July 2020 at the poster of the film Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt, inspired by the attraction of the Disney parks, then on 21 October 2020 in the casting of the third film G. I Joe. If this is not the program’s winner it !