his playlist exclusively with Small Biscuit, Travis Scott, Hervé…

Exclusively for aficia, Boris Way, and Masoe deliver your Playlist ‘favorites’… the soundtrack of The moment to listen to without moderation.

After having long pursued a solo career, be it as a DJ & producer for Boris Way or the singer Masoethese two are in a title that is today : “In the closet“. It is the alliance of the two styles, two genres, but above all, a human encounter full of friendship.

Boris Way and Masoand of Small Cookie to P. R2B

In addition to the interview, which was released on this day, we suggest that the first immersion in the world of music and Boris Way, as well as Masoe, their sources of inspiration of the moment. Discover the universe of an artist by listening to what is hidden in your playlist of the moment, simply.

In the playlist, Boris Way, in the first place, we have found friends as DJ Small Cookie, Yuksek or Madeon. There is also something more melancholic with the universe Billie Eilish.

On the other hand, Masoe is mainly inspired by the variety of the pop music of the moment with Hervé and his new single “Annex”, Nugget or the revelation P. R2B. Side of rap, Achile or Chilootwo young promises of the rap are also in your playlist !