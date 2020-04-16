his playlist exclusively with Tones and I, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd…

Exclusively for aficia, Trinix book its PlayList ‘Beating Heart’… his soundtrack of the moment to listen to without moderation.

You don’t know yet Trinix ? Then we introduce you to Josh (27 years old) and Lois (21 years old), two friends from lyon who have done pad their instrument fetish ! Become faces essential of the electronic music in France, they have also acquired a strong community on social networks, and in particular on Instagram.

In the programme each week : short capsules on the containment, their mood, their travels, but especially the music ! Of the “Other Side” to “Rodeo” through the recent “Find Me”, Trinix takes us every once in a journey, unique and modern !

Trinix : from Justin Bieber to Green Day

This is why, in addition to an interview, Trinix has also concocted his playlist of the moment with his favorite titles. Because it is important to know what listening to the artist… And there’s something for everyone !

The small discovery with PLÜM with more artists confirmed as Justin Bieber and his title “Intentions” not to mention Green DayJosh has a surprise for us. As for Lois it adheres to the universe of Flume and recent titles The Weeknd (“In Your Eyes”) and Snoop Dogg, among others !