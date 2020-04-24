his playlist for cooking during the confinement !

Like most people, Selena Gomez finds herself confined to her home. The opportunity to put his playlist behind the stove.

Selena Gomez, an expert in the kitchen ? Like many peoples, the starlet found a new passion. Confined to her home, she even concocted a playlist special for all the times she found herself behind the stove. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Want to cook like Selena Gomez ? The beautiful brunette has revealed about his story Instagram a whole new playlist.

It is these key titles that she listens to when she needs to do for the food. A way of caring and make the useful to the pleasantin sum.

Just like Kylie Jenner or even Nabilla and her thermomix, Selena Gomez therefore has a particular appeal for the kitchen. But leave to cook, as much to do in music.

The ex of Justin Bieber has, therefore, been well understood, and has prepared a playlist for the occasion. A playlist that she chooses to reveal at the great day, to the delight of his fans.

Selena Gomez tease his playlist kitchen on Spotify

“Hey, it’s Selena Gomez” she said in story Instagram. “I manage ‘Cooking Together’ on Spotify “.

“You can find my favorite songs that I listen to when I cook “, she said before revealing his playlist. The head of the list, his piece “Boyfriend “.

But Selena don’t listen to that music it, of course. Among his pieces scrunchies, one finds Believe Itof Party located nextdoor, in feat with Rihanna.

She also loves to listen to Lonely Weekend of Kacey Musgraves, If the World Was Ending and JP Saxe and even Lover Taylor Swift. Please note that this the playlist is accessible to all.

Provided you have a Spotify accountof course. On Instagram, many fans of Selena Gomez have already reposted this playlist that makes them happy.

A tracklist well motivating to do the cookingin this period of confinement. So, ladies and gentlemen, to your aprons !

