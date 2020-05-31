his reaction after getting the role of Batman !

In an interview with Total Film, Robert Pattinson has made revelations about the reaction he has had after having had the role of Batman !

A few months ago, Robert Pattinson announced that he had a new role in the Batman movie. It has also revealed the reaction he had when he learned the very good news.

In an interview with Total Film, Robert Pattinson said that when he learned he had been selected for Batman, he confided that his weekend was ” very, very intense “ .

Robert Pattinson has also been added : “It was a mad way to start the movie Chris. I think I was also the test screen on the Saturday before you begin. We had also taken a very good pace” .

Robert Pattinson has also revealed : “So it is quite strange to take a break. But, again, this is a film that is hard. I mean, of course this is ” Batman “, so it is rather nice” .

The covid 19 will also impact the filming of ” Tenet “, directed by Christopher Nolan. But things seem back in order. On the other hand, some internantes have explained their disappointment about the physics of Batman.

Robert Pattinson : fans disappointed in his physique for Batman

Some fans regret that the physical Robert Pattinson has not evolved to this new role. They have expressed their anger on the Canvas.

A user BoofieBois has ratted on the actor : “I hope this is a joke. I understand that everyone is not the physical level maximumbut Batman is supposed to be “ .

He also revealed : “It’s supposed to be super strong and capable of beating people because he trains constantly. Training and silver are the only two super powers “ .

Another, illainsOfDC explained : “If this is true, I do am not happy to hear it. Batman is the incarnation of the physical form maximum. Therefore, any person who has the role must respect it “ .

Finally, the surfer has revealed : “You know what you embark on when you opt for Batman” .

