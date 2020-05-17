his references to Kylie Jenner in “Solitaire” !

Travis Scott is he speaking of his sweetheart Kylie Jenner in her title, “Solitary” ? In duet with Future, the rapper would evoke the mother of Stormi.

This is a couple discreet, but lasts… It’s been more than two years ago that Kylie Jenner is in a relationship with Travis Scott.

After a short relationship with Tyga, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian quickly took refuge in the arms of Kylie Jenner. And between the two of them, it is a story that rolls.

Very present on the social networks, Kylie Jenner evokes, however, very little of its love story with Travis Scott. Proof is, his fans have discovered only recently that the couple were confined together.

A month ago, Travis Scott was filming his little Stormi in the huge garden of his sweetheart. It is at this precise moment that internet users have discovered that the couple lived together…

Travis Scott speaks on Kylie Jenner in the title ” Lonely “

Discrete in the life of every day, the two lovers are more vocal on social networks. Kylie and Travis multiply as well declarations of love not posts Instagram interposed.

And the american rapper also uses the music to pass messages to his dear and tender. In this regard, fans of the artist have noticed that Travis Scott had mentioned his sweetheart in his song Lonely, featuring with in the Future.

In fact, several people have analyzed the lyrics of the song and they therefore came to the conclusion the rapper spoke on Kylie Jenner. “In Solitary, Travis says,” I’ve worked so much on my wifey (woman in English, editor’s note) that it is box when it works “.

The fans of Kylie and Travis know, “wifey” is the nickname that the rapper has given it to Kylie at the beginning of their relationship. While some fans think them to be separated, this sentence pronounced by the rapper seems to say the opposite…

