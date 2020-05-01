his reunion virtual with the players of the Prince of Bel Air

Attention time nostalgia ! Confined since the month of march, the superstar of Hollywood, Will Smith, kills the time on Snapchat. It has in effect launched at the beginning of the confinement the program Will From Home, in which he tells of his daily life confined.

And to delight his fans, the actor had the idea to bring together a good part of the cast of the series that launched it, The Prince of Bel Air. Broadcast between 1990 and 1996, the series followed the fate of a young person from a disadvantaged area of Philadelphia, who left everything to go and live with his uncle in Los Angeles, in an upscale neighborhood.

As well, Alfonso Ribeiro (memorable Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Janet Hubert (Vivian Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and finally DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) were present via videoconference to discuss their years on the plateau of this sitcom cult of the 90s.

If they have talked about the good old days, the actors have also paid tribute to the actor James Avery, who performed the role of uncle Avery, who passed away in 2014.

Will From Home is available on Snapchat Discover, as well as the You Tube channel Snap Originals.