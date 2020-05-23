his reunion with Kit Harington and Jason Momoa ! (PHOTO)

It’s been several months that Game of Thrones has come to an end. Yet, Emilia Clarke often see his former colleagues as Kit Harington !

Several months ago, fans of Game of Thrones have been able to see the season 8. The series is over, but some actors want to be close too. This is the case for Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa !

It’s been months that Game of Thrones has come to an end and fans are recovering slowly from the end of the series. In fact, some have been shocked by the fate of Daenerys and Jon Snow. The latter hoped for a happy ending for the two characters headlights. Thus, the final has caused a scandal, and some fans did not hesitate to start a petition. This has done much harm to the production and Emilia Clarke.

Emilia Clarke is finished with Game of Thrones and the English actress has loved playing for all these years Daenerys. Thus, she does not regret any moment in the series. In addition, the company has made very nice encounters. In fact, even after the end of the series, she is always as close to Jason Momoa and Kit Harington. Thus, they were present for his birthday.

Game of Thrones : Daenerys appears with Khal Drogo and Jon Snow !

This is not a surprise, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa love, love, love. Daenerys and Khal Drogo have a dream for the fans in Game of Thrones. However, in real life, the two actors are very close. Last October 23, the star celebrated its 33 years old and she has had a very nice party. In addition, she had two guests brand : Kit Harington, and Jason. The three actors are posing together on the social networks.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by @ emilia_clarke the 26 Oct. 2019 at 4 :12 am PDT

Fans of Game of Thrones had to be happy to see Emilia Clarke Jason Momoa and Kit Harington. In fact, the starlet radiates of happiness for his birthday. And then, we can see that the former actor Khal is holding in her arms the other two actors. He looks to have a very good understanding between them. Finally, Emilia has not lost his sense of humour, as it left a small comment on this photo. ” The meetings have never been so hairy “. In any case, it’s good to see Emilia Clarke and the other as close after the end of the series.

