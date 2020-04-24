his revelations are astounding on the role of a mother !

Rihanna, would she be ready to be a mother ? Last week, the artist gave clues hinting that she wanted children.

Rihanna, ready to make the leap and become a mom ? When interviewed by the magazine Voguethe singer of Barbados, spoke of his desire to have children. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

You’re certainly not without knowing that Rihanna is single. Yet, it seems the pretty singer want children.

Yes, the patron saint of Fenty has left clues rather large magazine Vogue during an interview. In it, she talks about his desire to be a mother.

In fact, after having touched at all and sharpened the many strings she has to her bow, Rihanna has more and more want to ask. Having children is thus part of his bucket list.

“I know that I want to live differently. I have children, three, or four “said Rihanna to the magazine. “Since I celebrated my 32 years, I realize that life is too short “she continued.

For example, the star realizes that he is may be time for her to give the life… Or at the very least, to devote his time to a child to raise, love and educate it.

Rihanna: she wants to make a baby all alone

As for the father of this future child, Huey does not seem to worry about it. If one knows that she does not seek anything serious for the moment, it resign to make a baby all alone.

“I have the impression that the company wants me to say : ‘oh, you don’t understand’ “continues Rihanna during the interview. “You despise as a mother there is no father in the lives of your children “.

However, Rihanna is convinced that his or her child(s) have not necessarily need a father to live a happy life. “The only thing that matters is the happiness “, she said.

“This is the only thing necessary to properly raise a child : love “. Here, it is valid completely the about Badgal Riri.

As to if the baby of Rihanna will be the day before “R9 “, it is another pair of sleeves. Case to follow, so !

