his rituals on the set of Harry Potter !

Emma Watson has made a name portraying Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. This role she got at the age of 11 years has been crucial to the result. We look back on its small rituals during the filming of the saga.

The little rituals of Emma Watson in Harry Potter

Its ict unbearable

This famous ict had the gift to annoy the crew. Because of him several of the scenes even had to be redone. And for good reason : the young actress was muttering with the aftershocks of his comrades.

There was therefore on her mouth as she was talking about and he had to repeat the scene. Emma Watson was a good student in real life as Hermione Granger. A role which has stuck to the skin.

In 2017, it was explained that ict on the set of Jimmy Kimmel. “I couldn’t help it ! I loved the books, I really wanted to do well and I was doing so a little too much. “

Emma Watson was in love with a classmate

That said, several years to shoot also said amourettes. The beautiful Emma Watson was at the time in love with Tom Felton (the interpreter of Drago) !

A betrayal, so for the one that was in the team of Griffondor ! Fall in love the sworn enemy of Harry Potter it’s still no bowl.

In 2011, she later admitted to Seventeen Magazine. ” I had the hots for him. He knows it. We’ve talked about it, and we rigolons always. We are very good friends now and it is cool. “

The favourite game of Emma Watson

During breaks during the filming of the young girl loved to play a game with his friends. Tom Felton published in October 2019 a short video on Instagram.

You can see Emma Watson and play him a game of hands. The two begin hands clasped one in front of the other and then the purpose and type-in the hand of the other when he does not expect it.

If Tom Felton claims to be the winner, the young woman commented as” 100 points for Griffondor“.

Millie, his faithful companion

But who is Millie ? Simply his little hamster. It followed him everywhere on the shoots. Then, in 2014 on the stage at the Britannia Awards she dedicates her victory to Millie.

The hamster died of a heart attack during filming. Then the team had at the time made a gesture for Emma Watson.

“The decorators have decided to make a tiny coffin. There was velvet on the inside and even has a plate of money with the name of Millie engraved on it…”

