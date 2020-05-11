His road trip in full containment ulcer internet users

People and royalty

The top has been a surprise at 500 miles from her home in the company of the basketball player Devon Crooker. Images that have quickly made the rounds of social networks and, of course, shocked a part of the Americans.

Containment, would it not be applicable to some ? It is this that is believed obviously the top Kendall Jenner. It has in fact taken the road and drove more than 500 kilometers under the sun, in the company of the charming basketball player Devon Crooker.

The model of 24-year-old was caught by cameras of video surveillance in Arizona, far from his home in Calabasas, as revealed TMZ.

The source of the site american people explained that they were gone in a road trip” to take the air “. After his relationship with Ben Simmons – also a basketball player – which ended at the beginning of the year 2019, Kendall Jenner seems to have fallen for another player in the NBA.

Kendall Jenner Takes Quarantine Road Trip with NBA Star Devin Booker https://t.co/XiV257rqkL — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2020

But for once, these are not the stories of the heart to the top who are passionate about the Americans, but his non-compliance with the containment force.

The internet users were indeed livid by this unconscious behaviour of the two young stars :” So I imagine that stay at home and be confined does not apply to the rich people or the stars of reality tv ? “,” No masks ? Oh, as if the Covid was a joke “. A clumsiness for the clan Kardashian-Jenner.