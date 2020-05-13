his salary is incredible for “Avengers : Endgame”

As fans throng to the cinemas to go see the last installment of the saga Avengers: Endgame the Hollywood Reporter revealed the stamp of some of the actors stars, and Robert Downey Jr did not finish do the talking .

While it marked the launch of the cinematographic saga Marvel in 2008, Iron Man reopened also the career of the american actor . A series that had marked the beginning of a new era particularly prolific for Disney studios and Marvel at the level of the box – office world .

Darling of the brand, Robert Downey Jr . would have negotiated a financial arrangement unique with the studios, the actor is expected to reach around 75 million of dollars for Endgame. A stamp equivalent to the one affected for the episode Infinity War, to which must be added to the premium each time that one of the film studios in which he was working above a certain threshold of box – – office .

The actor, who appears in 10 of the 22 films of the film world Marvel, which earned him a salary difference consistent enough with his colleagues super – hero . In comparison, Scarlett Johansson, ( Black Widow ) , would have hit $ 20 million while Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, interpreters, respective of Thor and Captain America, would have pocketed between 15 and 20 million dollars for Infinity War.

Not so surprising when one knows that for his appearance in Spider – Man : Homecoming ( 2017 ) the actor 54-year-old had touched 15 million for only three days of shooting .