his sandals at the fashion make the unanimity !

Millie Bobby Brown just posted a photo of her look of the day on Instagram ! His followers fell one love of his sandals !

Attention eyes ! Millie Bobby Brown has posted a picture of her look of the day Monday 18 may 2020 ! A cliché that people have loved ! In fact, they have completely flashed on his sandals… MCE TV tells you more !

Yesterday, Millie Bobby Brown has posted a nice photo of her in her garden ! A shot where the young woman was wearing an adorable shorts green khaki, a crop top brown, a hat as well as sandals, Birkinstock !

A bohemian look and comfortable that its many fans have loved it ! In fact, the post in question has already more than 4 million likes… A real record for the actress Stranger Things !

The comments are also very numerous in the position of Millie Bobby Brown ! In fact, fans of the teen weren’t stingy with compliments…

Millie Bobby Brown, users validate its bohemian look

As each of the posts of the beautiful Millie Bobby Brown, viewers were mobilized in mass to invade the compliments of all kinds ! However, this time, users have also complimented her outfit… And in particular his sandals in fashion !

MCE TV offers you the chance to read some of the comments of internet users all the more adorable and caring to each other ! “Too beautiful, I love the look of Millie on this photo ! An outfit not of the head is terribly fashionable ! I valid all the way ! “

Or even : ” Big blow of heart for his sandals ! In addition to the Birkinstock are ultra comfortable ! I want the same this summer ! “ And we can read on the social network of the beautiful actress Millie.

Comments that the young woman could appreciate ! We therefore leave you to admire the famous photo below ! And you, what do you think of his sandals ?

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) the May 17, 2020 at 11 :44 am PDT

